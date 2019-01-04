IBPS Clerk Preliminary Result 2018 declared; check results on ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam on the official website today. The candidates can check the results through IBPS official website, ibps.in.

IBPS had invited applications for as many as 7,275 posts of clerks in 19 nationalised banks across India in September. The prelims exam was held on December 8, December 9 and December 15 and December 16.

The IBPS intends to fill over 1,599 posts of specialist officers in nationalised banks.

How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2018:

Log onto the official website, www.ibps.in

Click on the "Result" tab present on the top of the page

Enter all the requested details

Check your result and download it

Take a printout of the results for future reference

Next step for the applicants who pass the preliminary examination will be to appear for the IBPS clerk main examination, which is to be conducted on January 20, 2019.

The admit card for the main examination will be released either on January 5 or January 6, 2019, while final result will be announced in the month of April.

In the main examination, selected candidates will be asked 190 questions which need to be answered in the total duration of 160 minutes.

