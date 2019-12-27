Business Today
Loading...

J-K Bank appointed lead bank convenor for UT of J-K; SBI gets Ladakh

The Centre through a gazette notification on August 9 reorganised the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with effect from October 31

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: December 27, 2019  | 08:02 IST
J-K Bank appointed lead bank convenor for UT of J-K; SBI gets Ladakh

The Reserve Bank on Thursday appointed Jammu & Kashmir Bank as the lead banker for the newly carved out union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. State Bank of India (SBI) will be the lead convenor bank for union territory of Ladakh.

The government through a gazette notification on August 9, 2019 had reorganised the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with effect from October 31, 2019.

"In view of the above, it has been decided to assign the UTLBC (Union Territory Lead Bank Convenor) Convenorship of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd and the Union Territory of Ladakh to State Bank of India," the RBI said. There is no change in the SLBC/ UTLBC convenorship of other states and UTs, it added.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Reserve Bank of India | Jammu & Kashmir Bank | lead banker of J&K | State Bank of India | Ladakh lead banker
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close