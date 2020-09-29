SBI warns customers to beware of WhatsApp scams

The State Bank of India (SBI) has asked its customer to be cautious of calls and messages on WhatsApp due to a new scam.

According to the bank, scammers are contacting SBI customers on WhatsApp and citing fake messages about winning a SBI lottery or a lucky draw reward, following which they are asking the customers to contact a fraud number that the scammers are claiming is an official SBI hotline.

"Cybercriminals are waiting for just one mistake--please do not trust such fake callers or forwarded messages," SBI said in an advisory.

"There is no lottery scheme or lucky customer gift offers going on -- please stay safe and think before you fall into any such traps. Please be aware that SBI never calls or asks for personal or account specific information through email, SMS, calls or WhatsApp," SBI said on Twitter.



Here's how to protect yourself from banking scams on WhatsApp:

1. Never share your bank account information over WhatsApp messages or calls under any circumstances.

2. Never reveal your ATM pin or any other details to anyone.

3. Always make a strong password on your net banking account.

4. Never log in to your bank apps or website using a public Wi-Fi.

This is not the first warning that SBI has issued. Earlier this month, India's largest PSB also asked customers to be on the lookout for fraudulent phishing emails.

