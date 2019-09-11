SBI, Bank of Baroda to hire 500 professionals for various roles

The State Bank of India and the Bank of Baroda are planning to hire almost 500 professionals to fill various positions ranging from technology roles to managing small businesses. As per separate advertisements by the two banks, SBI plans to hire 477 employees, while Bank of Baroda aims to recruit 15 more staff.

SBI recruits will mostly be for information technology roles in the bank. These roles include developer, database administrator, cloud administrator, infrastructure engineer, IT security expert, cyber security - threat hunting and cyber security - and digital forensic. Lateral recruitments will be made for the positions of assistant manager, deputy manager, manager and chief manager.

Out of the 477 vacancies for specialists at SBI, 229 have been reserved for different categories. The remaining 248 seats are available for general candidates. The highest number of vacancies is for developers at 181 seats, followed by 94 vacancies for security experts, and 47 seats for server or system administrator.

Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda is looking for 15 specialists to manage separate verticals for products meant to support small businesses under the Uttar Pradesh government's One District One Product scheme. The initiative by the UP government aims to provide organised support with respect to finance, marketing, production, policy and technology in order to promote MSME-based manufacturing.

