BPOs, Latest News BPO companies, Business process outsourcing India, BPO Company in India

Robotic process automation failure rate is 30-50%, says EXL CEO Rohit Kapoor

Goutam Das | New Delhi
Robotic process automation failure rate is 30-50%, says EXL CEO Rohit Kapoor

The 'job loss scenario' that's being painted is not that grim yet, says Kapoor. It is impacting the BPO industry but many Indian companies are offering services such as analytics.

 
 

Service sector grows at moderate pace in Dec

The HSBC India Services Business Activity Index, which tracks changes in activity at Indian services companies on a month-by-month basis, stood at 51.1 in December
More

Central govt to push for BPOs in small towns, cities

More

Indian IT companies want a bigger byte out of Europe

More

What the new variants of Brio offer

Priced between Rs 4.12 lakh and Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Honda Cars India launched new variants of its small car Brio.
More

Genpact buys Jawood; strengthens healthcare biz

BPO firm Genpact says it has acquired Jawood, a business services provider to healthcare payer industry, for an undisclosed amount.
More

Genpact Q2 net rises 56% to $61.1 mn

Revenues in the reported quarter stood at $467.6 million, up 17.6 per cent from $397.6 million in the second quarter of 2011.
More

Infy BPO wins award for learning activities

More
 
 

Overbilling Apple led to exit of CFO, CEO at Infosys BPO

More

Services activity grows for first time in nearly a year

The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by Markit, rose to 50.2 in May from 48.5 in April, the first rise above the 50-mark since June last year.
More

Jhunjhunwala buys 4% stake in Firstsource

More

Genpact profit slips 12.6% to $53.4 mn

Revenues for the reported quarter stood at $507.7 million, up 14.7 per cent from $442.7 million in October-December 2011.
More

Warburg Pincus to sell stake in WNS

More

Bain Cap to acquire 30% stake in Genpact for $1 bn

Bain will buy the stake from General Atlantic and Oak Hill Capital. After the deal closes, General Atlantic and Oak Hill will each own 5 per cent stake in Genpact.
More

Indian IT firms could be big winners from Obamacare

The recent health insurance bill passed by the Obama administration in the US could herald untold opportunities for Indian IT and BPO firms.
More
Advertisement