The 'job loss scenario' that's being painted is not that grim yet, says Kapoor. It is impacting the BPO industry but many Indian companies are offering services such as analytics.
The HSBC India Services Business Activity Index, which tracks changes in activity at Indian services companies on a month-by-month basis, stood at 51.1 in December
Priced between Rs 4.12 lakh and Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Honda Cars India launched new variants of its small car Brio.
BPO firm Genpact says it has acquired Jawood, a business services provider to healthcare payer industry, for an undisclosed amount.
Revenues in the reported quarter stood at $467.6 million, up 17.6 per cent from $397.6 million in the second quarter of 2011.
The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by Markit, rose to 50.2 in May from 48.5 in April, the first rise above the 50-mark since June last year.
Revenues for the reported quarter stood at $507.7 million, up 14.7 per cent from $442.7 million in October-December 2011.
Bain will buy the stake from General Atlantic and Oak Hill Capital. After the deal closes, General Atlantic and Oak Hill will each own 5 per cent stake in Genpact.
The recent health insurance bill passed by the Obama administration in the US could herald untold opportunities for Indian IT and BPO firms.
