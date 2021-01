India's power demand has surged to its highest ever on Wednesday. Power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said that the peak demand for power crossed 1,85,829 megawatt at 9:35 am on Wednesday. "This is the highest ever, a record," he said. While the minister credited the economic recovery for the increase in demand, it must be mentioned that the power demand has peaked at a time when cold wave has gripped parts of the country.