Coronavirus: No power fluctuation likely on Sunday, says Power Ministry

The Power Ministry has issued a statement saying that the apprehensions that turning off lights across the nation will cause fluctuations are misplaced. "Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in grid and voltage fluctuation which may harm electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced, " Ministry of Power said.

Prime Minister Modi has asked citizens to switch off their light on April 5, i.e tomorrow at 9 PM for nine minutes as a symbol of a united front against the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement emphasised that PM Modi only asked citizens to switch off the lights and not street lights or appliances like Computers, TVs, Fans, Refrigerators and ACs in the homes.

"The Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand," the ministry said.

It further said, "The lights in Hospitals and all other essential services like Public Utilities, Municipal Services, Offices, Police Stations, Manufacturing Facilities, etc will remain on."

The call is to switch off lights only in residential areas and local bodies have been advised to keep street lights on for public safety.

