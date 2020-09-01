Fuel price today: Petrol sees marginal hike; check out rates in metro cities

Petrol rates on Tuesday saw a marginal hike across all the metros. Petrol was hiked by 0.05 paise in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Whereas, in Chennai, Gurugram and Noida, it was increased by 0.04 paise.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol will now cost you Rs 82.08 per litre, while in Mumbai, it's priced at Rs 88.73 per litre.

Petrol prices have been on the boil since August 16. In the last 17 days, petrol rates have been hiked 13 times.

Since August 16, petrol prices have surged by Rs 1.65 in Delhi and Rs 1.45 in Mumbai.

The price per litre of the two fuels varies from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed. The petrol price in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai has been fixed at Rs 83.57/litre, Rs 85.30/litre and Rs 85.04/litre, respectively.

Diesel rates have remained unchanged for more than a month now. Diesel will today cost Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, September 1- Rs 82.08/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, September 1-Rs 88.73/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, September 1-Rs 85.04/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, September 1-Rs 83.57/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, September 1-Rs 85.30/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, September 1-Rs 84.75/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, September 1- Rs 80.23/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, September 1-Rs 82.36/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, September 1- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, September 1- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, September 1-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, September 1- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, September 1- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, September 1-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, September 1- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, September 1- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, September 1- Rs 73.71/litre

Globally, oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday, reversing overnight losses, as investors shifted to risk assets and out of the safe-haven U.S. dollar, Reuters reported. Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $45.55 a barrel at 0055 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 21 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $42.82 a barrel.

