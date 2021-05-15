NTPC augments COVID-19 care facilities, adds over 500 oxygen beds

State-owned NTPC has augmented COVID care facilities across the country and added more than 500 oxygen supported beds besides 1,100 isolation beds at its plants in different states. The company has set up COVID care centres with facilities of 200 oxygen supported beds and 140 isolation beds in Badarpur, Noida and Dadri, it said in a statement.

It has also set up a 500-bed COVID health centre at Sundargarh in Odisha where 20 ventilators have been provided.

"NTPC Ltd has added more than 500 beds with oxygen support and more than 1,100 isolation beds across plants in various states to provide support to the critical COVID care," the statement said.

Besides the COVID care centres that are operational in Dadri, Korba, Kaniha, Ramagundam, Vindhyachal, Barh & Badarpur, NTPC will be setting up additional facilities at North Karanpura, Bongaigaon and Solapur as well.

Other hospitals are on their way to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities, it said.

Meanwhile, NTPC has inoculated over 70,000 employees and associates across its operations. The massive vaccination drive continues across plant locations.

NTPC has also started vaccinating those who are in the age bracket of 18-44 at many of its plant locations. Vaccination drives have been undertaken across NTPC stations in coordination with respective state administrations.

The company is running 24X7 control rooms across plants for better coordination for patients across sites which is coordinated by a special task force.

The task force also helps in coordination for hospital beds and other treatment facilities across various empanelled and non-empanelled hospitals. The control rooms also coordinate for procurement of medicines, hospital equipment and services.

Further, NTPC is in coordination with hospitals and its medical team to ensure that all COVID patients are rendered the best healthcare support.

NTPC has also collaborated with the Ministry of Power and Ministry of Health to facilitate the availability of necessary but scarce medicines and other essentials like oxygen.

