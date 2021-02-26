NTPC Gadarwara project unit to start commercial operations from March 1

State-owned NTPC on Friday said unit 2 of its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station will begin commercial operation from March 1, 2021.

The project is located in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

"We wish to inform that unit-2 of 800 MW of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) is hereby declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 01.03.2021," NTPC said in a BSE filing.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 52,115 MW and 64,880 MW, respectively, the power producer said.

On February 18, the company had said unit-2 of the project has been included in its installed electricity generation capacity and with this, it has become fully operational.

The unit-1 of the project was synchronised in 2019.

Also Read: Oil prices reach 13-month high on lower production in US; Brent jumps to $67.23 per barrel