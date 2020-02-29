Business Today
NTPC's 800 MW unit power station in Odisha will be operational from Mar 1

NTPC's new 800 MW unit power station Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station in Odisha will be operational from Mar 1

PTI        Last Updated: February 29, 2020
NTPC's 800 MW unit power station in Odisha will be operational from Mar 1
State-run power producer NTPC on Saturday said its 800 MW unit of  in Odisha will start commercial operation from midnight.

In a regulatory filing, NTPC said the 800 megawatt (mw) unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs, of Mar 1, this year.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW respectively, the filing added.

