NTPC's 800 MW unit power station in Odisha will be operational from Mar 1

State-run power producer NTPC on Saturday said its 800 MW unit of in Odisha will start commercial operation from midnight.

In a regulatory filing, NTPC said the 800 megawatt (mw) unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs, of Mar 1, this year.

With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW respectively, the filing added.

ALSO READ:LPG, CNG prices to see 25% cut in April

ALSO READ:Crude oil extends fall for 5th straight day; hits fresh 52-week low over coronavirus fears

ALSO READ:Decline in natural gas prices from April expected to rekindle demand