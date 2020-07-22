Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates remain unchanged across metros; check out prices

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the metros on Wednesday. As per the data from state-run oil marketing companies, a litre of petrol costs Rs 80.43 in Delhi and Rs 87.19 in Mumbai. Whereas a litre of diesel costs Rs 81.64 in the national capital and Rs 79.83 in Mumbai.

The OMCs have not changed the petrol prices for the past 22 days. However, diesel price was increased by 12 paise on Monday, July 20.

In the past five weeks, diesel prices have risen on 28 occasions, while petrol rates have risen 21 times. Oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism of petrol and diesel from June 7 after a hiatus of 82 days during the country-wide lockdown. Since June 29, petrol prices, however, have remained static across all metros.

The cumulative price increase since the oil companies started raising prices on June 7 stands at Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 12.37 for diesel.

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 22- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 22-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 22-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 22-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 22-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 22-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 22- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 22-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 22- Rs 81.64/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 22- Rs 79.83/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 22-Rs 78.60/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 22- Rs 76.77/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 22- Rs 79.85/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 22--Rs 77.59/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 22- Rs 73.72/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 22- Rs 73.56/litre

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data showed a bigger-than-expected inventory build in the US where coronavirus cases continue to climb, potentially further denting demand in the world's biggest oil consumer. Brent crude fell 32 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $44 a barrel by 0156 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 33 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $41.59, Reuters data showed. Oil prices rose on Tuesday on optimism for a COVID-19 vaccine and after EU nations agreed on a 750 billion-euro ($859 billion) fund to prop up coronavirus-hit economies.

Also read: Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates remain unchanged across metros; check out details

Also read: Petrol, diesel prices: Diesel sees hike; check out fuel rates across metros