Premier Energies to establish Rs 483 crore solar cell facility in Hyderabad

Premier Energies, a city-based leading Solar PV Cells and Module manufacturing company, is setting up a new state-of-the-art facility at E -City here at an investment of Rs 483 crore. The Greenfield Project, spread across 25 acres, is slated to triple Premier Energys current capacity.

The plant will produce 1.5 GW of solar cells and modules against the current capacity of 500 MW, a company press release said.

It is expected to be commissioned in the next two months.

Besides working towards reaching their stated objective of cleaner air and a greener world, the new venture will position the company amongst the top five solar manufacturing companies in India.

Chiranjeev Saluja, Founder and Managing Director, Premier Energies said, "With the expanded capacity, we aim to work towards Indias commitment of addressing climate change.

Our commitment is to fulfill our goals of a greener decade while contributing to the Indian power sector.

With increased adoption of automation and robotics, our new factory will be at par with some of the leading manufacturing companies in Asia, Europe, and USA, producing world-class products."

Premier Energies, an independent power producer owns /operates more than 250 MW solar power plants across the country.

