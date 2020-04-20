Rourkela Steel Plant reports lowest ever specific energy consumption in 2019-20

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Monday said it has registered its lowest ever specific energy consumption in 2019-20 which stood at 6.24 giga calories per tonne of crude steel.

Besides, the lowest monthly specific energy consumption of 5.97 giga calories per tonne of crude steel was achieved in February 2020, RSP said in a statement.

The concerted efforts of the Energy Management department helped the plant in achieving excellent performance on many fronts. The best ever monthly blast furnace gas yield of 1683 cubic metre per tonne of hot metal was clocked in March 2020.

Besides, RSP also recorded all time best monthly average blast furnace gas yield of 1661 cubic metre per tonne of hot metal during the year. The feat was achieved due to the change of orifice size in the gas line to battery No 6 in January 2020 and increase in BF No 5 flare stack setting thereafter, it said.

The plant also recorded the best ever specific power consumption of 431.5 per tonne of saleable steel in February 2020, the lowest since inception, it said.

RSP also notched up several other noteworthy achievements on the energy front in the last fiscal. The average back pressure turbo generator (BPTG) power generation increased from 2.88 Mega Watt to 3.11 Mega Watt. Average CPP-I power generation increased from 30.1 MW in 2018-19 to 36.92 MW in 2019-20.

Besides, the average PBS power generation also increased from 7.0 MW in 2018-19 to 9.33 MW in 2019-20. The utilization of the excess steam from CDCP of Battery No 6 in PBS 11Ata process steam line by installation of PRDS ensured an increase in power generation in PBS by 1 MW.

As the nodal agency the EMD of RSP facilitated the ISO 50001:2018 Energy Management System Certification of Blast Furnace-5, Coke Ovens battery-6, Power Blowing Station and New Plate Mill.

The intensive energy conservation drive also made RSP bag 4.5 stars in the large scale category in the five star energy conservation award competition organized by CII Eastern region, the statement added.