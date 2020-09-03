Business Today
Tata Power gets order worth Rs 490 crore for 2 Pinaka regiments

The contract is awarded for two regiments of Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System

twitter-logoPTI | September 3, 2020 | Updated 16:31 IST
Tata Power on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 490 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply two Pinaka regiments. Pinaka regiment is a system of rocket launchers. Pinaka regiment is a system of rocket launchers.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the company has signed the Pinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India," a BSE statement said.

Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher RocketSystem is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system.

According to the statement, the contract is awarded for two regiments of Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System.

