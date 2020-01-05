Delhi Metro Blue Line to be extended 5km till Mohan Nagar from Vaishali

The Delhi Metro Blue Line would be stretched to 5km more till Mohan Nagar from the current last stop of Vaishali. The additional kilometres would make this the second-longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) submitted a detail project report on Saturday for the extension of the Ghaziabad section. The Blue Line would converge with the Red Line at Mohan Nagar, as mentioned in a report in Times of India.

The cost of the project is pegged at Rs 1,808 crore, out of which the Central government would bear 18 per cent and the UP government would bear 74 per cent. According to the report, 86,857 sq m of land would be required for three new stations - Prahlad Garhi, Vasundhara Sector 14 and Sahibabad - in the route.

The Chief Engineer of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) said that 304 tree need to be cut for the extension of the corridor.

Mohan Nagar already has a Red Line station on the Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda line. Delhi Metro's Pink Line is the longest corridor stretching 58.59 km.

DMRC is aiming for April 2020 to start work on the project and expects it to wrap up by April 2024. "As per the DPR, the project will take four years to complete," said GDA chief engineer Singh. Singh also said that the Centre's contribution to the project is likely to be Rs 210.67 crore.

