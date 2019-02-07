Good news for Delhiites! DDA to launch 10,000 new flats in Narela and Bawana by month-end

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch new housing scheme 2019 by the end of this month, suggested media report.

The scheme will mostly have one-bedroom flats and majority of them would be located in Narela and Bawana.

The authority will launch around 10,000 flats for the economically weaker section groups as flats for HIG (High Income Group) and MIG (Middle Income Group) are not yet complete, according to a Times of India report.

"We are trying our best to launch the housing scheme 2019 by the end of February, but no date has been finalised for the launch yet," Times of India quoted a senior DDA official as saying.

"However, the proposal for the housing scheme will have to be first placed at the authority's meeting, which will be chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. Only after the approval by the authority can the housing scheme be launched," he told TOI.

Earlier the authority was expected to launch a housing scheme in 2017, but it was not rolled out due to various reasons.

Here's all you need to know about DDA Housing Scheme 2019.

Eligibility