Rourkela Steel Plant registers highest Feb production

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) registered the highest February production of hot metal from two of its blast furnaces, officials said on Sunday.

The RSP produced 2,29,704 tonnes of hot metal from Blast Furnace-5 and 82,300 tonnes from Blast Furnace-1, which are the best February productions of the respective furnaces since inception, it said in a statement.

The RSP also achieved the highest February production of crude steel and saleable steel. It produced 3,06,510 tonnes of crude steel and 2,81,501 tonnes of saleable steel.

The steel plant also registered the highest February production of HR coil at 1,52,917 tonnes.

The RSP registered its best monthly dispatch by dispatching 1,15,898 tonnes of HR coils for sale, the statement said.

