Coronavirus lockdown: IT giants in no rush to bring employees back to office

Although the government has relaxed lockdown curbs, majority of IT and technology companies are in no rush to bring employees back to offices. Work-from-home is not affecting their productivity as most of the work happens over the internet.

While many tech companies are considering a rotation of teams that come into office, several other firms are even letting employees decide if they feel at ease returning to work, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Indian IT giant Infosys is enabling staggered returns over several months. Presently, only around 15% of its employees are working from offices across India. The tech firm is carefully monitoring the situation across its office locations and taking a calibrated decision on whether to open them or not.

American investment bank Goldman Sachs, which has a technology and services centre in Bengaluru with an employee strength of 5,500, expects to have only around 30% of its workforce operating from home over the next few months. This will happen in a phased manner after the bank assesses its return-to-office strategy by June-end.

"Return to office is entirely voluntary and everyone is encouraged to take an approach that works for them, based on their personal constraints and considerations," Gunjan Samtani, head of Goldman Sachs Services in India told the news daily.

Global software consultancy firm ThoughtWorks plans to have up to 50% of its employees work from office on a rotational basis, however, that will not happen anytime soon.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown impact: Uber lays off 600 employees in India

Deepa Deo, the Covid-19 response team lead for ThoughtWorks in India told the news daily that the employees will be allowed to avail the work-from-home option for as long as needed, even after the coronavirus-induced lockdown ends officially.

Around 4% of HCL Technologies' employees are currently working at customer locations and company's offices. Wipro has about 97% of its workforce working from home and is adopting a staggered method towards resuming operations at its offices.

Meanwhile, tech giants such as Google and Facebook in India stated that they would follow their global guidelines. Google CEO Sundar Pichai had stated in May that the company would reopen the company's offices beginning July 6, for whosoever wishes to return.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: IT companies to continue work from home for next few weeks

"Beginning July 6, assuming external conditions allow, we'll start to open more buildings in more cities. This will give Googlers who need to come back to the office or, capacity permitting, who want to come back-the opportunity to return on a limited, rotating basis," Google wrote in a blog post.

Meanwhile, Facebook and Twitter have announced that their employees can decide to work-from-home till the end of this year. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has even stated that employees can also choose to work from home forever.