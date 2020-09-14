Facebook India picks Arun Srinivas to lead global business group

Facebook has appointed Arun Srinivas as director of its global business group. The tech giant made the announcement on Monday that Srinivas will lead the strategy and delivery of the India Marketing Solutions charter focused on advertisers and agencies.

He joins Facebook from Ola, where he served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Global Marketing Officer (CMO) at Ola Mobility.

Facebook said that Srinivas' appointment comes following several senior and leadership recruitments over the past few months across several key verticals including communications, marketing, and partnerships demonstrating the company's expanding charter and commitment to India.

Srinivas will lead Facebook's strategic relationship with agencies, brands, and partners to drive the tech giant's revenue growth in major channels in India, and partner the media and creative ecosystems for expediting the adoption of digital tools by businesses, the mint reported.

The company's core business vertical teams, business solutions teams, and agency teams will report to him.

Srinivas has 24 years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles at several companies such as Reebok, Unilever, and Ola.

He started his career with Reebok, after which he moved to Unilever where he spent over 15 years across segments such as beverages, food, skincare, and personal care.

Srinivas is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.