Infosys using AI, automation to transform clients' business, says Nilekani

Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, is relying on Artificial Intelligence and automation to transform the businesses of its clients, says chairman Nandan Nilekani.

"We are relying on extreme automation to free up our people to focus more than ever on solving client challenges, mentoring their teams and investing in continuous learning," Nilekani said.

Infosys' Chairman Nandan Nilekani was addressing the firm's shareholders, board of directors and employees, at the company's 38th Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

"The novel approach means focusing on personal growth, nurturing zero-latency in processes, ensuring just-in-time data for decision-making, driving hyper-productivity and facilitating learning to instil new patterns of behaviour," he said.

He added that the company ensures that its clients have instant access to ideas emanating from Infocions so as to leverage their best when they interact with them. Nilekani said that the management was working for ensuring client improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas for businesses to deliver performance and achieve ultimate customer satisfaction.

"Our work across industries, value chains and geographies gives us keen insights into the pattern of changes transforming the fundamental wiring across a diverse set of businesses. We know that with this understanding, we are uniquely positioned to assist our clients in picking the right signals and to discover what's next," he stated further.

Budget 2019: Govt likely to allocate Rs 30,000 crore to PSU banks

Govt to present Budget 2019-20 in Lok Sabha on July 5

Budget 2019: Key tax issues Modi 2.0 must address