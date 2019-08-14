Banks Board Bureau accepts job application for MD, CEO positions at PNB, BoI

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the selection panel for public sector banks, is accepting applications for the posts of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) in state-run Punjab National Bank and Bank of India for a term of three years. Candidates will be shortlisted by the BBB and it will send its recommendations to the Government of India. Interested candidates must fill the form available on the BBB official website banksboardbureau.org.in and send it to Banks Board Bureau by 12pm on September 16.

Applicants must be 45 to 57 years of age, with 15 years in mainstream banking and at least one year at the board level.

The BBB might enlist an advisory firm to assist in the shortlisting process. Once they are picked, they will appear for an interaction with the bureau.

Candidates will need to send self-attested copies of documents with the application, including proof of age, experience proof, educational proof, discharge certificate from current employer, vigilance certificate, list of penalties imposed on candidate or certificate confirming that there are no penalties.

In case the information provided is found to be incorrect, the appointment is liable to cancellation or termination without further notice.

