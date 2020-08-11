Coronavirus impact: Here's what Indian professionals think of going back to office

When it comes to returning to offices, employees from recreation and travel, and consumer goods industries are the most eager. Transportation and logistics, and media and communications professionals are the most wary about returning to offices to work. LinkedIn's Workforce Confident Index has stated that 46 per cent of professions from the recreation and travel industry, and 39 per cent from the consumer goods industry are eager to return to their workplace.

However, around 65 per cent employees from the IT industry and 61 per cent employees each from media and communications, and transportation and logistics are not very keen to return to their workplace. The respondents believe that the exposure to people not taking the guidelines seriously is a concern.

In fact, 33 per cent employees in logistics and 25 per cent employees in the IT industry say that lack of workplace sanitisation or cleanliness is dissuading them from going to their workplaces.

The Workforce Confidence Index also stated that the overall confidence in India is a steady rise. "India's overall confidence is on a steady rise, with a composite score of +53 (up from +50 in the fortnight of June 15-28). The survey also reveals India's growing confidence towards personal finances, with nearly 1 in 3 professionals anticipating their personal savings to increase, while 2 in 5 expect their personal spending to stay the same in the next 6 months," said the report.

Small business employees have also witnessed a lift in their overall individual confidence levels up from +49 to +58 since June 15-28. Confidence towards finances has also increased from +35 to +51 since June 15-28.

However, employees are not very confident about job security. "SMB employees (1-200 workers) are less confident about holding on to their jobs than large enterprise workers (10,000 or more employees). With low cash reserves and on-off lockdowns across several cities, business sustenance for SMBs continues to be a challenging affair," it said.

The report is based on the responses of 5553 professionals in India from June 1 to June 26.

Also read: Job seekers more optimistic about hiring prospects as economy rebounds: LinkedIn survey

Also read: LinkedIn axes 960 jobs as coronavirus freezes corporate hiring