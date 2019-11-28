HUL, Dabur, Marico on hiring spree across top B-schools

Despite weak demand and declining sales, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is on a hiring spree. The FMCG majors, such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, Marico, Godrej and Dabur are aggressively scouting for future leaders at top business schools and technology campuses, and rolling out new roles for the Class of 2020, reported The Economic Times.

The industry leader HUL has expended its reach for summer internship hiring to top 21 B-schools from top 14 earlier. Marico, which generally hires talents from Tier-1 B schools, has increased its outreach to IITs and top graduate colleges this year, while Dabur is confident of adding 25 per cent more employees this year, reported the daily.

The average salary offered by these companies for campus talent acquisition range between Rs 22-30 lakh.

"Many young leaders at Godrej first worked here as summer interns or management trainees before taking on larger roles," the daily quoted Sumit Mitra, head - group HR and corporate services at Godrej Industries, as saying.

A Marico spokesperson reportedly said it has increased hiring for 2020 batch as the organisation's focus on innovation and new categories has opened up newer opportunities.

HUL has increased hiring for its Unilever Leadership Internship Programme by adding the number of campuses by 50 per cent, as per the report.

The FMCG sector witnessed muted revenue and volume growth during September quarter as slowdown in India's consumption demand took a toll on the country's consumer goods space.

Consumption in rural India, which comprises 36 per cent of overall fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, slumped to a seven-year low during July-September period (Q2). This is for the first time that consumption of packaged consumer goods by households in rural areas rose at a slower pace than urban areas.

