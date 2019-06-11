SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Check out how to apply, last date of application, vacancies, salary

The State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting 579 specialist cadre officers (SO) for as many as 10 different posts. The application process began on May 23 and the last date to apply is June 12, 2019. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online at- sbi.co.in/careers.

It may be noted that the job will be on a contractual basis. The contract period is of 5 years including one year of probation for all the posts. No written test will be conducted and the recruitment will solely be on the basis of interview and eventually short listing of candidates.

"Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard," the official notification reads.

Here's how to apply online for SBI SO 2019:

Step-1: Visit sbi.co.in.

Step-2: Click on 'Careers'.

Step-3: Click on 'Register'.

Step-4: Enter the requisite details.

Step-5: Login.

Step-6: Fill the form, as asked.

Step-7: Pay the fees.

Step-8: Take the printout.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Head (Product, investment and research): 1

Central Research Team: 1

Relationship Manager (e-wealth): 486

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20

Customer Relationship Executive: 66

Zonal Head Sales (Retail) Eastern Zone: 1

Central Operation Team Support: 3

Risk and Compliance Officer: 1

SBI SO salary per annum:

Head (product, investment, and research): Rs 80 to Rs 99.62 lakh

Central research team: Rs 25 to Rs 45 lakh

Relationship managers: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

Team lead: Rs 10 to Rs 28 lakh

Customer relationship: Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh

Zonal head: Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh

Central operation team support: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

Risk and compliance officers: Rs 22 to Rs 27 lakh

