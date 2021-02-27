TikTok owner ByteDance to hire 13,000 people for education unit

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok and a similar short video platform Douyin, is looking to hire 13,000 new employees this year for its online education unit as the company aims to diversify its revenue streams. The Beijing-based internet technology firm plans to hire 10,000 professionals, including tutors and course designers, in China over the next four months, the company said on its official WeChat account. Besides, the company will also hire more than 3,000 fresh graduates during spring semester as part of its expansion plan across 11 cities, it said.

In October last year, ByteDance announced launch of education technology brand Dali for the Chinese market. Dali, meaning "forceful strength" in Chinese, hosts all the education business of ByteDance and already has 10,000 employees.

Demand for EduTech app has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic in China as widespread of virus and subsequent lockdown forced students to take online classes from home.

Nine-year-old ByteDance forayed into the education sector in 2016 by investing in edtech startups and also developing its own education products.

ByteDance has come under global scrutiny amid concerns about TikTok's data collection practices. The popular short video sharing app Tiktok has already been banned in India. As per report, ByteDance is mulling to sale the India operations of TikTok to rival platform owner Glance, according to Bloomberg News. As per the report, the talks are in early stage and have been initiated by Japanese investment behemoth SoftBank which has shareholdings in Glance's parent company InMobi Pte as well as TikTok's parent, ByteDance.

