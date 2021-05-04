Bajaj Healthcare launches 'Favijaj' tablets for treating COVID-19 patients

Bajaj Healthcare Limited (BHL) on Tuesday announced the launch of antiviral Favipiravir tablets under the brand name 'Favijaj'. Favipiravir is an antiviral drug used for treating patients suffering from influenza virus that has been proved to be effective in treating COVID-19 patients. The firm has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market 'Favijaj' in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from May 4, 2021, onwards.

'FAVIJAJ' tablets comprising Favipiravir in different dosage forms are used for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 disease, explained BHL in a regulatory filing. Favipiravir is an antiviral drug, which has shown potent in vitro activity against the severe acute respiratory syndrome caused by COVID-19.

The country's drug controller had granted permissions to supply the 'Favijaj' (Favipiravir) in the domestic as well as in overseas markets.

Commenting on the launch of 'Favijaj', Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare said, "We are pleased to add Favipiravir to our growing product portfolios. The second wave is more aggressive and bigger in number than the first. We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Favijaj will considerably ease the pressure, and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option."

Bajaj Healthcare Limited has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Favipiravir via its own in-house Research and Development (R&D) team.

Most patients ailing from mild to moderate symptoms can benefit from the use of 'Favijaj', according to BHL. 'Favijai' will be available as a prescription-based medication, with recommended doses.

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg)

Also Read: Plea in Delhi HC seeking sale of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir in domestic market

Also read: Natco gets emergency nod for Covid-19 drug 'Baricitinib'