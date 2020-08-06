COVID-19 vaccine: Moderna discusses supply deals with several countries

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it has started talks with several countries for supply agreements for its experimental coronavirus vaccine and has received about $400 million in deposits for potential supply.

Last week, Moderna announced the start of a late-stage trial on 30,000 people to demonstrate that its vaccine is safe and effective, the final hurdle prior to regulatory approval. It has said the vaccine could be ready for widespread use by the end of this year.

"As we pivot to a commercial stage company, we recognize the need for responsible pricing in the face of the pandemic," Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said.

