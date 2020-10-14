Glenmark launches medicine for pulmonary fibrosis at Rs 4,500 per month

Drug major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a generic branded version of Nindanib (Nintedanib), the first copycat version in India to treat Pulmonary Fibrosis, a respiratory condition characterised by thickening or scarring of the lungs, that may lead to death due to respiratory failure.

Idiopathic (unknown cause) Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) affects about 120 Indians per million. Glenmark's Nindanib is priced at Rs 4,500 (100 mg) and Rs 5,400 (150 mg) per month, which is just 5% of the cost as compared to the innovator brand in India, claimed the company. The indicated price is for treatment using the drug for about a month, or a treatment cycle depending on the disease progression and patient condition, said sources.

Nindanib was developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for use for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2014, and is sold under the brand Ofev, one of the top selling drugs of BI with revenues of $1,669 million in 2019. Pirfenidone, a drug sold by Japanese company Shionogi & Company is the only other drug available for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, said sources.

IPF is a progressive disease that gets worse over time, starting treatment early and continuing treatment is important to slow disease progression. Thickening of the lung walls make it difficult for oxygen to pass through the air sacs and into the bloodstream, causing symptoms such as shortness of breath and dry cough. The average survival rate in patients with IPF is poor, with only 20 to 30 percent of people surviving at least five years after diagnosis, said sources.

