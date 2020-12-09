Indian pharma sees tepid growth; rises meagre 1% in November

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew just 1.0 per cent YoY during November 2020, compared to a 9.6 per cent rise in October. India Ratings and Research opines the tepid growth of IPM during the month was led by a volume decline, while growth in price and new product remained healthy. The volumes saw a yearly decline of 6.9 per cent compared to a 0.9 per cent growth in the previous month. This was accompanied by a price growth of 4.7 per cent and products launches progress of 3.2 per cent. The IPM reported total sales of Rs 128.3 billion for November. On moving average total (MAT) for the past 12 months, the growth came at 3 per cent for the month. The decline can be ascribed to lower sales of acute therapy products on account of a higher base in November 2019 and rising COVID-19 cases which led to lower visits of patients to doctors, the report added.

Revenue in acute therapies declined 1 per cent, y-o-y, while that in chronic and sub-chronic therapies rose by 4 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. On a MAT basis, revenue in acute therapies were flat while chronic and sub-chronic therapies grew 8 per cent and 3 per cent, y-o-y .

Acute therapies such as vitamins, gastro witnessed a growth of 6.6 per cent and 3.1 per cent, each, while growth outperformance was observed in chronic therapies with cardiac and anti-diabetic growing 8.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively, from year-ago period.

Within vitamins, high growth was observed in anti-oxidant products (26 per cent) and protein supplements (14 per cent). In the cardiac segment, high growth was observed in heparin products sales (72 per cent). Anti-infectives performance was impacted due to a 17 per cent YoY decline in the sales of cephalosporins category products while high growth of 164 per cent was observed in anti-viral category products, the report highlighted.

During the month, Glenmark, Aristo and Cipla significantly outperformed the market, with year-on growth of 16.1 per cent, 9.9 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively. This was led by higher sales of coronavirus related products and the continued outperformance of chronic therapies.

Also read: Wage Code 2019: Expect cut in take-home salary; gratuity, PF to rise

Also read: Amazon mulls $100 million investment bet on Apollo Pharmacy to take on Reliance, Tata Group