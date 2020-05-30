Printing machinery maker launches UV system to disinfect everything from keys to shoes, fish, vegetables and even malls

APL Machinery, a domestic manufacturers of UV coating and curing systems and screen printing machines, has developed and launched a disinfectant system that can kill germs in commonly used items like meat, fish, vegetables, masks, shoes, cutlery, glasses, money, plastic jars, mobile phones, and even the likes of large offices, malls or factory spaces.

Named APL UV-C Disinfectant system, the unit consists of five different products, a UV-C box, chambers, a handheld disinfectant, a disinfection conveyor and a UV-C blaster. The chemical free, easy to operate unit with zero recurring cost is useful in rapid and chemical-free disinfection, claimed the manufacturer. It can disinfect liquids and destroy pathogens within seconds in other surfaces, food products and in air. Its UV-C chambers provide dry chemical-free disinfection of articles like masks, shoes, cutlery, glasses, money, plastic jars, mobile phones and the like. The UV disinfection conveyor is equipped with a UV disinfection zone, can disinfet surface of foods such as meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, seeds, packaging materials and pharmaceuticals, said APL Machinery.

In the wake of COVID-19, the global UV disinfection equipment market is projected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2020 to $5.3 billion by 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3 pper cent, according to various reports. The Indian UV based disinfectant industry is still in its nascent stages, said sources.

APL sources said its UV-based area sanitiser is useful for high tech surfaces like electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets. It can be used in areas with substantial footfalls such as airports, shopping malls, metros, hotels, factories and offices, and can be used by remote operation through laptop or mobile phone using Wi-Fi link, said the manufacturers.

"We are also offering tailor-made solutions as customers have access to get these UV systems customised in various sizes," said CP Paul, Chief Managing Director, APL Machinery. The product was launched alongside a webinar on 'UV-C, Need of the hour, A virus-free world'. APL is claimed to be the first company in India to bring the LED UV technology for UV printing and coating.

Meanwhile, a government release said the Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) has manufactured a UV sanitisation bay, for decontamination of tools, clothes and other miscellaneous items. This is by converting a large common room into a UV bay by fabrication of aluminum sheets electrical arrangements for UV-C lighting. A similar facility has also been set up at Naval Station (Karanja), where in addition to UV-C steriliser, an industrial oven has also been placed, which heats smaller items to 600C, a temperature known to kill most microbes. The facility is placed at the entry and exit points where it will help in mitigating COVID-19 transmission.