PSU sector news, Indian public sector latest news update, public sector undertakings news

Indian Oil Corp Q3 profit doubles to Rs 7,883 crore

Mail Today Bureau
Indian Oil Corp Q3 profit doubles to Rs 7,883 crore

Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday reported a close to two-fold jump in its third quarter net profit on the back of a higher inventory gain from the sharp rise in global oil prices and an increase in refining margins.

 
 

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

More

GIC likely to emerge as top 10 most valued PSUs in India post its IPO

However, global re-insurers gradually increasing their presence in India has the potential to upset the calculations of GIC.
More

NTPC bets $10 billion on coal power despite surplus, green concerns

More

Automatic doors, bio-toilets and more: Railways invite bids over Rs 20,000 crore for new coaches

More

SBI says will gain $120 bn in assets from takeover

More

NTPC's credit strength reflects dominant position: Moody's

More

Government to encourage investments in public sector enterprises

More
 
 

General Insurance Corporation IPO opens today: Should you invest in India's third-biggest IPO?

More

Arun Jaitley to head panel on HPCL stake sale to ONGC

More

ArcelorMittal, SAIL agree to mediator's proposal to advance Indian venture

More

Petrol, diesel prices to change every day in 5 cities from today

More

Govt infuses Rs 22,915 cr capital into 13 PSU banks

More

Bharat Electronics to manufacture Micro ATMs

More

Rs 25,000 crore allocated to public sector banks

More
Advertisement