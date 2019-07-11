Airtel to take on Reliance Jio with Rs 97 prepaid recharge plan, offers 2GB data for 14 days

Bharti Airtel is all set to continue fighting the tariff war with Reliance Jio and has now launched a Rs 97 prepaid recharge plan for its subscribers. Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are continuously introducing and revising prepaid plans to attract more subscribers and also hold on to the existing ones. The new Rs 97 prepaid plan brings unlimited calling benefits, 100 SMSs per day and 2GB of data.

The Rs 97 recharge plan of Bharti Airtel is available in Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana and Karnataka circles. Airtel had launched the Rs 97 prepaid recharge plan last year with 1.5GB of data and 350 minutes of voice calling. The current Rs 97 plan comes as an upgrade and is listed as "Special Recharge-STV Combo". The plan offers 2GB data and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. It also offers 100 SMSs per day all through the validity of 14 days.

Earlier, Airtel had also launched Rs 148 recharge plan in the same AP (Andhra Pradesh), Telangana and Karnataka circles. The Rs 148 recharge plan is also a part of the "Special Recharge-STV Combo" category. It also provides 100 SMS per day but the validity is of 28 days. Moreover, Rs 148 plan offers access to the Airtel TV app as well as Wynk Music.

Other than the Rs 97 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel also has Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95 and RS 99 plans. Meanwhile, Airtel's Rs 97 combo plan will take on Jio's Rs 98 prepaid plan in the market. Reliance Jio's Rs 98 plan offers unlimited voice calls with only 2GB of data. It comes with 300 SMSs, and complimentary access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioMusic and others. Jio offers longer validity of 28 days, making it a superior offering when compared to Airtel's Rs 97 recharge plan.

Edited By: Udit Verma

