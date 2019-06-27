BSNL launches Rs 1,345 prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB daily data for 365 days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan that will bring 1.5GB daily data benefit for 365 days. The new data recharge plan is applicable in the Kerala circle and is known as Data STV 1345. It is a promotional offer and is valid until September 19. Earlier last week, BSNL had introduced Rs 168 special tariff voucher to activate international roaming services. The Rs 168 STV came with a validity of 90 days but offered no calling, data or SMS benefits.

According to the Kerala website of BSNL, the Rs 1,345 recharge voucher brings 1.5GB of data per day and additional 10GB data as a reserve which could be used once the daily limit is crossed. In total, users can avail up to 557.5GB data through the validity period. However, similar to the Rs 168 STV, even the Rs 1,345 recharge voucher doesn't have any voice calling or SMS benefits.

Recently, BSNL had also introduced Rs 151 Abhinandan plan to honour Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The Abhinandan 151 plan comes with a validity of 180 days; however, the bundled benefits are available for only 24 days. Post the 24 day period, the subscriber can only receive incoming calls. The plan will also bring benefits to Delhi and Mumbai circles.

BSNL had recently launched 121# BSNL My Offers service to suggest best possible tariff voucher to the subscribers.

BSNL also offers a short-term connection prepaid plan of Rs 381. According to the Telecomtalk, the users of Rs 381 prepaid voucher can avail 1GB data per day and the speeds are reduced 40 Kbps once the FUP limit is crossed. This plan is available in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circle.

