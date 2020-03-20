BSNL launches work from home broadband plan for landline users

Telecom company BSNL has announced Work@Home broadband plan free of cost. The plan has been announced as several offices and workplaces are being shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak and people are working from their homes.

The plan has been announced to encourage people to work from their homes during the outbreak and practice social distancing.

The plan will be available to all circles including Andaman and Nicobar region. But only users who use a BSNL landline connection can avail this scheme for free. Even if a user has a landline connection and not a broadband connection yet, they can avail the offer. This can push people towards getting a BSNL broadband subscription.

The plan provides 5GB data daily at 10Mbps and 1Mbps unlimited data after that. It doesn't have any limits on uploads and downloads.

The new plan doesn't have any monthly charges or deposits and BSNL won't charge an installation charge if your get broadband access on a landline connection. The voice calls in the new pack will remain same as the existing landline plans.

The scheme would be available for a month after activation. Those without a BSNL connection can activate any regular BSNL landline plan and the plan would be available to such new consumers too.

