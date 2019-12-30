BSNL offers Rs 299, Rs 491 plans with 20Mbps internet speed

India's state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced two new broadband plans priced at Rs 299 and Rs 491. These plans offer a data speed up to 20Mbps. These are limited time period plans introduced on promotional basis. These plans will be valid till March 25, 2020. Besides high speed internet, these two plans also provide users with 50GB and 120GB high speed data download, respectively. These plans are available to someone looking to subscribe to BSNL as well as to the existing landline users that are looking forward to opt for broadband services.

Rs 299 plan

Customers will get 50GB data coupled with 20Mbps speed and unlimited calling via BSNL landline. Once the data limit is reached, the speed will drop down to 1Mbps. This plan will offer unlimited voice calling to any network across India, be it local or STD, free of cost. This plan has a validity of six months. After the six month validity ends, users will be migrated to the 2GB CUL plan that costs Rs 399 a month. This plan offers 2GB data per day at a speed of 8Mbps.

Rs 491 plan

Known as the 120GB CUL plan, this plan also offers customers 20Mbps internet speed. The data limit, however goes up to 120GB. Just like the Rs 299 plan, after exceeding the FUP limit, the internet speed will drop down to 1 Mbps. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefits across all networks just like the Rs 299 plan. The Rs 491 plan is also valid for 6 months and once it ends, the producers will be migrated to the 3GB CUL plan that offers 3GB data per day at a speed of 8Mbps.