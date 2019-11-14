DoT directs telecom operators to clear dues within 3 months following SC order

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed the telecom operators to pay their revenue shares dues within three months after carrying out a self-assessment of the same.

DoT has issued a notice regarding the same following last month's Supreme Court verdict asking telcos to pay all their dues to the DoT over the AGR (adjusted gross revenues) dispute, PTI reported.

The Supreme Court in its last month's ruling said, "We give three months' time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported."

"You are therefore directed to make the payment in accordance with the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019 and submit the requisite documents to ensure the compliance within the stipulated timeframe," said a notice received by the source.

According to an internal estimate prepared by the DoT, total dues on the telecom service providers arising out of SC order are around Rs 1.33 lakh crore. As per DoT's estimate, liability of Bharti Airtel Group is Rs 62,187.73 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 54,183.9 crore and BSNL and MTNL Rs 10,675.18 crore.

Companies under insolvency like Reliance Communications and Aircel have dues outstanding worth Rs 32,403.47 crore and companies under liquidation Rs 943 crore.