Jio Fiber broadband: First Day, First Show feature available in plans starting Rs 2,499

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, on Thursday launched JioFiber across 1,600 cities in India. The optical fiber-based fixed-line broadband service will offer ultra-high-speed broadband (up to 1 Gbps), entertainment OTT apps, TV video calling and many other features.

JioFiber will also offer 'First Day, First Show' feature in three different plans starting at Rs 2,499, a move which will allow premium customers to watch new releases in the comfort of their homes. The three plans are Diamond (Rs 2,499), Platinum (Rs 3,999) and Titanium (Rs 8,499).

Mukesh Ambani, in 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), had announced that the JioFiber subscribers would be able to watch latest movies 'first day, first show' at their homes.

The RIL Chairman had said this service called "Jio First Day First Show" will roll out in the middle of 2020 and will be available to all JioFiber users.

The 'First Day, First Show' plan, which has the potential to disrupt the entertainment industry, will be available in plans starting from Rs 2,499 and go up to Rs 8,499 per month. JioFiber users will have access to 3, 6 and 12 month plans that provides substantially higher value, the company said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch of JioFiber, Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and all of JioFiber has been designed with the sole purpose of giving you a delightful experience.

"The launch of JioFiber, with its revolutionary services is just the beginning of a new and exciting journey. As always, we will continue working hard to bring more such amazing services to your home and take Jio Fiber to the next level," he added.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar