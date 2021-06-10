Jio users can now recharge accounts via WhatsApp; here's how

Reliance Jio users can now recharge their phone numbers via WhatsApp. The telecom giant has launched a new WhatsApp bot that allows Jio users to recharge accounts as well as access to a host of services ranging from porting an old number over to Jio to getting a new SIM.

To access this new feature, Reliance Jio users need to save the number - 7000770007 - on their smartphones and then send a 'Hi' to this number via WhatsApp.

Reliance Jio's WhatsApp bot will then open a catalogue of services that the firm offers. This would include, new Jio SIM or port-in using MNP, Jio SIM recharge, support for Jio SIM and support for JioFiber. Users can also access support for international roaming and support for JioMart through the WhatsApp bot.

Selecting the Jio SIM recharge option will take users to an auto generated menu, where the various Reliance Jio plans would be displayed. Users can read the details about each plan and select the plan they want. Jio users can pay for the phone recharge via a number of digital means. These include UPI, e-wallets, credit cards and debit cards.

Reliance Jio users can also use the WhatsApp bot to complain about any issue they are facing and receive responses for the same.

The WhatsApp bot is not just for Jio related services, it also provides users information related to COVID-19 vaccination in the main menu. Users can get to know available vaccination centres near their location by typing in their PIN code.

Currently, this service is available only in two languages - Hindi and English.

Also Read: Reliance Jio's user base grows to 42.6 cr; accelerates rollout of 5G services