JioFiber announces 30-day free trial to attract new customers

Reliance Jio has revamped its JioFiber Home tariff plans under the tag 'Naye India Ka Naya Josh'. Jio has also launched a JioFiber "No-Condition 30-Day Free" trial offer to attract new customers.

Jio has promised that all JioFiber tariff plans will have "symmetric speed" which means that the download speed will be equal to the upload speed. Jio is offering four new JioFiber tariff plans.

The new JioFiber tariff plans start at Rs 399 per month. Customers who purchase this will get 30 Mbps of "Truly Unlimited Internet". The second plan is for Rs 699 per month. Customers who purchase this will get 100 Mbps of truly unlimited internet.

The third JioFiber plan is for Rs 999 per month. Aside from 150 Mbps of unlimited internet, the customers will also get a subscription to 11 OTT apps worth Rs 1,000 for free. The most expensive plan is for Rs 1,499 per month. Under this plan, customer will get 300 Mbps of speed. Customers will also get a subscription to 12 OTT apps worth Rs 1,500 for free. Regardless of the plan, all JioFiber customers will get unlimited voice calling.

The 30-day no-condition free trial offer will include 150 Mbps of internet speed. Customer will get a 4K set-top box with subscriptions to top 10 paid OTT apps for free. The trial will be applicable for all new customers of JioFiber. New JioFiber customers activating from September 1 will get the 30-day free trial.

Announcing the new plans, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said, "JioFiber is already the largest Fiber provider in the country with over a million connected homes, but our vision for India and Indians is much larger. We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family."

"After making India the largest and the fastest-growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns. I urge everyone to Join the JioFiber movement to make India the broadband leader of the world," added Ambani.

Plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans. Any JioFiber customer onboarded between 15th and 31st August will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in 'MyJio'.

