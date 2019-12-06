Reliance Jio's new recharge plans applicable from today: Check out prices, data and talk time

Telecom major Reliance Jio's new tariff hike has come into effect from today, December 6. Jio had announced its new "All-in-One Plan" two days back where it stated that the new plans would be up to 40 per cent costlier from the existing price.

In Jio's ''New-All-In-One Plan", the cheapest plan starts from Rs 199, whereas the costliest plan is priced at Rs 2,199. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has categorised the new tariff rates into 5 categories.

Reliance Jio 1-month plan:

Rs 199 plan: Under this customer will get free 1.5 GB data per day. Free Jio to Jio calls and free 1,000 minutes on Jio to non-jio calls with 28 days of validity.

Reliance Jio 2-month plan:

Rs 399 plan: Unlimited Jio-Jio calls and free 2,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls, 1.5 GB data per day with 56 days of validity.

Reliance Jio 3-month package:

Rs 555 plan: Under this plan, customer will get free 1.5 GB data per day. Additionally, unlimited Jio to Jio calls and free 3,000 minutes from Jio to non-Jio users with 84 days of validity.

Reliance Jio annual package:

Rs 2,199 plan: This is the costliest plan of Jio. Under this, customer will get 1.5 GB data per day. Additionally, unlimited Jio to Jio calls and free 12,000 minutes from Jio to non-Jio users with 365 days of validity.

Reliance Jio affordable plans:

Rs 129 plan: In this affordable plan, a customer will get 2 GB of data and 1,000 minutes of free calls from Jio to non-Jio users for 28 days.

Reliance Jio has also bundled its bouquet of applications, namely JioCinema, JioTV, JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, JuoCloud and JioHealthClub, with the All-in-One plans for its Prime customers:

1. Over 150 live news channels, 300 plus newspapers edition and more than 800 magazine for free.

2. Under JioCinema, customer will get access to over 10,000 movies, TV shows.

3. Under JioCloud, customer will get complimentary 5 GB cloud storage.

4. The JioSaavan users will get access to all kinds of music.

5. Under JioHealthClub, a customer would be able to book appointment, check helath updates and could consult doctor as well.

