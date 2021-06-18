Reliance Jio trumps Airtel in March; adds over 7.9 million mobile subscribers: TRAI

Reliance Jio trumped Bharti Airtel in net subscriber addition in March, and Vodafone Idea also showed a positive net addition for the second straight month, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data released on Friday showed.

While Reliance Jio added 7.92 million wireless users in March, Airtel followed with 4.06 million net subscriber addition. Vi recorded a net addition of 1.09 million net subscribers.

In terms of total subscriber's base, Reliance Jio topped the chart with 422.2 million subscribers, followed by Airtel at 352.39 million and Vi at 283.71 million. BSNL's total subscriber base stood at 118.63 million, the March data showed.

In the wireless category, Reliance Jio's market share stood at the highest 35.81 per cent, followed by Airtel at 29.84 per cent and Vi at 24.02 per cent.

The number of active wireless subscribers as of March 2021 stood at 993.92 million. Around 12.74 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in March.

According to the monthly subscriber data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the total number of telephone subscribers in India increased to 1,201 million at the end of March 2021, a monthly growth rate of 1.12 per cent.

"The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscriptions were 0.92 per cent and 1.37 per cent respectively during the month of March-21," TRAI said in a statement.

