Reliance JioFiber Platinum vs Airtel Xstream Fiber: Which offers a better 1Gbps broadband plan?

Reliance rocked the boat in home broadband segment with JioFiber, and rival Airtel responded with Xstream. Airtel even managed to match Reliance JioFiber's 1Gbps network speed with a similar Xstream Fiber plan. Airtel Xstream Fiber Ultra service goes head-to-head against Reliance JioFiber's Platinum tariff plan not only in terms of network speed, but price and benefits too.

Reliance JioFiber comes with a host of useful bundled services along with its broadband services. Airtel Xstream Fiber, on the other hand, offers a better data usage limit. Both services come with their own installation expenses.

Here's a look on how Reliance JioFiber Platinum and Airtel Xstream Fiber Ultra plans size up against each other:

Reliance JioFiber Platinum plan has a monthly tariff of Rs 3,999. As part of the JioFiber Welcome Offer, subscribers can get a Set Top Box and a Jio Home Gateway router free of cost. Outside the offer, the former costs Rs 6,400 and the latter Rs 5,000. Customers will also have to make a one-time payment of Rs 2,500, comprising refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 and non-refundable installation charge of Rs 1,000.

Coming to Airtel Xstrem Fiber Ultra, this plan also costs Rs 3,999 per month. Subscribers will most likely have to purchase an Xstream TV box for Rs 3,999 to make the most of the service. The device is available at a discounted price for existing Airtel customers. The Xstream box makes a TV smart and allows users to access all the services offered under the Airtel Xstream Fiber service.

Data usage limit

JioFiber's Platinum plan offers 2,500 GB per month at network speed up to 1Gbps. Unlike the lower priced tariff plans under JioFiber, the Platinum plan does not get any additional data, though. Network speed would be throttled to 1Mbps once the FUP limit is exhausted.

Airtel Xstream Fiber wins this round, with 3,333 GB on offer at speed of 1Gbps. Although Airtel claims unlimited data with the Ultra plan, company's Terms and Conditions stipulate that it would be capped at approximately 3.3 TB. Post this limit, network speed would go down to 1Mbps.

Benefits

Both Reliance JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber offer unlimited voice calls anywhere in India. The fight becomes more interesting as we look ahead.

Reliance JioFiber takes a lead with its bundled services. The Platinum plan comes with TV video calling, zero latency gaming, home networking, Norton security for up to 5 devices, and immersive VR services. The compatible hardware required for these services have to be purchased separately, though. Additionally, the Reliance JioFiber comes with the much-hyped First-Day First-Show movie screening service that will allow users to enjoy films at home the day they are released. Reliance has also promised OTT streaming through the JioFiber service, however, it is yet to announce the OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, Airtel Xstream Fiber brings the #AirtelThanks benefits with it. It includes three months of free internet, one year subscription to Amazon Prime and free subscription to Airtel Xtsream app and ZEE5.

What you should choose

If you are looking for lots of data to burn at high speed, then Airtel Xstream Fiber Ultra should be your pick. A few added benefits in the mix only sweeten the deal.

However, if you can work with a smaller data limit and if compulsion to purchase additional hardware is not a deal-breaker for you, then JioFiber with its bundled services is the optimum broadband service for you.