Reliance Jio's plans: Rs 129 vs Rs 149 vs Rs 199 vs Rs 555

The new year is a great time to be Reliance Jio customer. Telecom giant Reliance Jio has revealed a bunch of updates to its data plans for the new year. Jio claims that these plans will offer better value to customers. Jio has updated its plans after it recently announced that it ismaking all domestic calls free from January 1, 2021, onwards. The company had also said that it will uphold TRAI's Bill and Keep regime.

Jio will now be offering free domestic calls on its plans which include - Rs 149, Rs 129, Rs 199 and Rs 555 plan. Let's take a deep dive into these plans:

Rs 129 per Plan

This plan offers 2GB high-speed data for 28 days now coupled along with free domestic voice calls.

Rs 149 Plan

This plan offers its users 1GB of high-speed data per day for a 24 day period. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day and complimentary Jio apps subscriptions.

Rs 199 plan

This plan offers its users access to 1.5GB of high-speed data per day for a time period of 28 days. It also offers free voice calls and 100 text messages per day. Like the Rs 149 plan, this also includes a complimentary subscription to several Jio apps.

Rs 555 plan

This plan also offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day but the validity is for 84 days. It also offers free voice calls and 100 text messages per day. It also includes a complimentary subscription to several Jio apps.

Reliance Jio has issued a statement announcing that it is making domestic voice calls free from January 1. "Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1 January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network," Jio stated.

