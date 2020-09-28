Senior IAS PD Vaghela appointed new TRAI chairman

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of PD Vaghela as the new Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). He will succeed RS Sharma, who will complete his tenure as the head of the telecom watchdog on Wednesday. Vaghela has been appointed for a term of three or till he turns 65 years old, an order from the Ministry of Personnel on Monday said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Dr PD Vaghela, IAS (GJ: 1986), Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals as Chairperson, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai)for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," the order said.

Vaghela currently serves as the Secretary in Department of Pharmaceuticals under Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. A Gujarat cadre IAS officer from 1986 batch, he looks after pricing of medicines and medical devices. He has also served as the commissioner of commercial tax in Gujarat.

His predecessor, Ram Sewak Sharma, is a 1978 batch IAS officer. He was appointed as the TRAI chairman in August 2015 for three years. He then got a two-year extension in August 2018, and his term was extended till September 30, 2020.

ALSO READ:Neutrality must for platforms, app stores and devices: TRAI chief RS Sharma

ALSO READ:Vodafone Idea priority plan: TRAI drops probe after telco tweaks offer