How long should your phone ring? Telecom regulator is open to suggestions

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has invited industry's views on the duration of a phone ring before a call gets disconnected. The telecom regulator has sought the suggestions in order to ensure optimum utilisation of network and spectrum resources.

TRAI in its latest consultation paper on "Duration of alert for the called party" will also look into the "possibility of customisation of ringing duration" by the phone users.

"The objective of this consultation paper is to discover values for duration of ringing which should be configured by all the telecommunication service providers to force release calls in case no answer condition persists beyond the given duration," said TRAI in the consultation paper issued on Monday.

"The maximum time allowed to answer calls takes on more importance in mobile networks as the alerting phase engages scarce radio spectrum resources," the regulator added.

According to TRAI, a fine balance has to be struck giving suitable time for caller to pick a call and optimal utilisation of network resources. "Configuration of duration of ringing time on lower side might save network resources but it may cause concerns related to network performances and customer experience if duration is much lower than the typical time one takes to answer the call," Trai stated.

This may, in turn, impact the pattern of outgoing and incoming Minutes of Usage (MoU) on Point of Interconnection (PoI). "Keeping in view the impact of ring duration on quality of service experience and network performances, it is important to discover the appropriate values," it added. The deadline for statekholders' comments is 30 September, and counter comments, if any, is 7 October.

The typical ring time in mobile networks is between 30-45 seconds, while it looms between 60 and 120 seconds for landline networks.

