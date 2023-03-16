scorecardresearch
Clear all

Stock Analysis

View More

LATEST NEWS

View More
News
Silicon Valley Bank
First Republic Bank weighing options including sale following ratings downgrade 

Feedback

First Republic Bank weighing options including sale following ratings downgrade 

The troubled bank is weighing options for shoring up its liquidity and it is expected to draw interest from larger rivals, according to the report.

Shares of the bank have slumped on fears of a bank contagion following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank. Shares of the bank have slumped on fears of a bank contagion following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank.

US private lender First Republic Bank is exploring strategic options including a sale, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The troubled bank is weighing options for shoring up its liquidity and it is expected to draw interest from larger rivals, according to the report.

First Republic Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the report.

The report follows the bank's rating downgrade by ratings agencies Fitch and S&P earlier in the day, citing risks to the its funding and liquidity.

Shares of the bank have slumped on fears of a bank contagion following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank.

Published on: Mar 16, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
Posted by: Mehak Agarwal, Mar 16, 2023, 7:26 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS