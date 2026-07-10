Argentina remains India's favourite World Cup team; 94% of urban Indians following FIFA World Cup 2026: Report

Argentina continues to be the undisputed favourite among Indian football fans, while the FIFA Football World Cup 2026 has emerged as a major sporting and media event in the country, with an overwhelming 94% of urban Indians following the tournament in some form, according to a survey by market research firm Ipsos.

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The findings come as the tournament enters its quarter-final stage, with Argentina, England, France and Spain—four of India's six most-supported teams—still in contention for the title. Their continued presence in the competition is expected to sustain fan engagement and viewership in one of football's fastest-growing overseas markets.

According to the survey, Argentina tops the popularity charts with 35% support among urban Indian respondents. Brazil follows at 21%, while England commands 13% support. France and Germany are tied at 10% each, while Spain is backed by 5% of respondents. Another 5% said they do not have a favourite team.

With the tournament now down to eight teams—Argentina, England, France, Spain, Morocco, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland—Indian fans remain emotionally invested, as four of the country's most-loved teams continue their quest for football's biggest prize.

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India's favourite Football World Cup teams

Team Support among urban Indians Argentina 35% Brazil 21% England 13% France 10% Germany 10% Spain 5% No favourite 5%

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Football's growing appeal in India

The survey highlights the growing popularity of football in urban India. More than half (56%) of respondents said they are closely following the World Cup, while 32% are watching matches occasionally. Another 6% plan to tune in mainly for the semi-finals and final, leaving just 6% who said they are not interested in the tournament.

The findings suggest that the FIFA World Cup has evolved into a mainstream sporting event for Indian audiences despite the country's absence from the competition. High-profile international stars, competitive matches and easy digital access have helped expand football's reach beyond its traditional fan base.

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How urban Indians are following the FIFA World Cup 2026

Engagement Share of respondents Closely following the tournament 56% Watching occasionally 32% Will watch semi-finals/final only 6% Not following 6%

Key takeaway: 94% of urban Indians are engaging with the tournament in some form.

OTT becomes the preferred platform

The survey also underlines a significant shift in sports consumption habits, with streaming platforms overtaking television for live football.

More than half (54%) of respondents said they watch World Cup matches live on Zee5, the tournament's exclusive digital streaming platform in India. Traditional television continues to hold relevance, with 34% tuning in via the Unite8 Sports network.

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Meanwhile, 10% of respondents rely primarily on YouTube and Instagram for match updates, clips and highlights, while 2% mainly consume short-form match highlights. The findings point to an increasingly multi-platform viewing experience, where fans seamlessly switch between television, OTT and social media.

A major opportunity for brands

The World Cup is also proving to be one of the biggest advertising events of the year. According to the Ipsos survey, television advertisements command the highest attention (30%), followed by OTT advertising (20%).

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Advertisements embedded within YouTube content attract 15% of viewers, while 14% notice brand messaging through social media posts by brands, influencers and users. Sponsorships such as jersey branding and stadium-side advertising are noticed by 12% of respondents, while influencer and celebrity collaborations capture the attention of 9%.

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Commenting on the findings, Suresh Ramalingam, CEO, Ipsos India, said the Football World Cup has evolved into far more than just a sporting event.

"It is a high-engagement media and cultural moment that brings together passion, entertainment and conversation at an unparalleled scale. Our findings show that fans are actively following the tournament while engaging with content across multiple platforms," he said.

The online survey was conducted among 641 urban Indians aged 18-45 years across metro, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities during May 29-30, 2026, providing a snapshot of how India's urban audience is consuming and engaging with the Football World Cup.