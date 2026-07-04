FIFA World Cup 2026: 120 minutes of pure drama! Messi's Argentina barely avoid disaster against Cape Verde

Argentina survived a major scare in a tense and draining night in Miami, beating Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time to reach the last 16, AFP reported. Lionel Messi scored his 20th World Cup goal and his seventh at this tournament in four games, but Cape Verde pushed the defending champions for more than 120 minutes before their fairytale run came to an end.

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Messi put Argentina in front with sublime control and a high finish, yet the Blue Sharks refused to fade away. Deroy Duarte struck on the hour mark to force Argentina to spend more energy than they would have wanted in the sapping heat. Lisandro Martinez restored the lead early in extra time, only for Sidny Lopes Cabral to level with a stunning shot into the top corner before an own goal by Diney Borges finally settled the match.

Argentina will next face Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta, but there were concerns for Lionel Scaloni on his 100th match in charge despite what appeared to be a favourable draw. Cape Verde had already shown what they were capable of by holding European champions Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws in Group H to reach the knockout stages in their first World Cup appearance.

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Blue Sharks coach Bubista had said the meeting with Messi and the world champions would be “the game of our lives”, and his side produced a spirited display. On his return to the city where he now plays for Inter Miami, Messi was cheered at every touch by a crowd of nearly 65,000, with the stands awash in sky blue and white shirts.

The 39-year-old produced the opening moment of quality with a feather-light touch from Lisandro Martinez's pass before finishing high past Vozinha. In doing so, Messi extended his own record of scoring in eight consecutive World Cup games and opened up a two-goal cushion once more over France's Kylian Mbappe in the battle to be the competition's all-time top goalscorer.

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Emi Martinez had little to do in the first half, but the Aston Villa goalkeeper was called into action after the break when he made a smart save from Duarte as Cape Verde began the second period with more attacking intent. He could do nothing moments later when Ryan Mendes picked out Duarte, who rifled a low shot into the far corner for the equaliser.

Cape Verde's 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who became an internet sensation after his man-of-the-match display against Spain last month, then won a one-on-one battle with Messi when the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner looked certain to score again. Irish-born Pico Lopes followed with a crucial intervention to stop Enzo Fernandez from tapping in after Messi had again created an opening.

Two minutes into extra time, Lisandro Martinez struck with a rising drive after a corner fell kindly to the Manchester United defender, and it appeared Argentina had regained control. But Cape Verde again refused to give in as Lopes Cabral smashed in one of the goals of the tournament, sending the ball into the top corner before running into the stands to celebrate with his partner.

The boisterous atmosphere then gave way to nervous tension as penalties loomed. Scaloni could only wipe his furrowed brow with relief when Messi's corner was met by Cristian Romero and the ball went in after taking a deflection off the unfortunate Borges for an own goal.

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Even then, an exhausted Argentina had to survive a late Cape Verde onslaught. Emi Martinez preserved the win by tipping over another powerful Lopes Cabral effort that was heading for the top corner, as Argentina finally sealed a 3-2 victory after extra time and ended a Cape Verde run that had tested the world champions to the limit.