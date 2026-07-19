FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Prize Money: How much will the winners and runners-up earn?

Spain and Argentina will face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on July 19. Defending champions Argentina are chasing a fourth World Cup title, while Spain are bidding to lift the trophy for only the second time.

What is the total FIFA World Cup 2026 prize fund?

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The final carries a record financial reward. FIFA has set aside a $655 million prize pool for the 2026 World Cup, a 50 per cent increase from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The champions are set to receive $50 million, and the runners-up $33 million.

The final will kick off at 3 pm ET on July 19, which would be 12.30 am IST on Monday.

Must Read: Where and how to watch the FIFA World Cup final live?

How Much Will The FIFA World Cup 2026 Winners Earn?

The winners of the World Cup final will receive $50 million, while the runners-up will take home $33 million.

The prize money is part of FIFA's record $655 million fund announced in December, marking a significant increase from the previous edition.

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Argentina, the defending champions, are chasing their fourth World Cup title after triumphs in 1978, 1986 and 2022. Spain is aiming to win their second World Cup crown.

Spain secured their place in the title clash by defeating France 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Argentina advanced after beating England 2-1 to earn another opportunity to lift the World Cup trophy.

Prize Money For Other Teams

England, which defeated France 6-4 in the third-place playoff, will receive $29 million. Fourth-placed France will earn $27 million.

The four quarter-finalists — Morocco, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland — will each receive $19 million.

Teams eliminated in the Round of 16 will earn $15 million, while those knocked out in the Round of 32 will receive $11 million.

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Every one of the 48 participating teams is guaranteed at least $10.5 million. Nations eliminated in the group stage will receive $9 million, along with an additional $1.5 million towards preparation costs.

Who Gets The Prize Money?

FIFA awards the prize money to each country's football association or federation rather than directly to players.

The respective associations then decide how much is distributed among players and coaching staff.

The remaining funds are often used to support football development programmes.

For example, the United States, one of the tournament's co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico, will receive $15 million after reaching the Round of 16.

Under an agreement signed in 2022, 80 per cent of that amount will be split equally between the men's and women's national-team player pools, provided the women's team qualifies for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil next year.

England's players, meanwhile, donate the £2,000 they receive for each international appearance from the Football Association to charity.

How To Watch The FIFA World Cup Final In India

The Spain vs Argentina final will be broadcast on Zee platforms.

Existing Zee5 subscribers can stream the match live at no additional cost. Those without a subscription can purchase a Zee5 plan for Rs 399, which includes live access to the final and highlights of all other tournament matches.

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Viewers can also watch the match through their DTH connection by subscribing to Zee's sports channels. Unite8 Sports 2 HD (English) costs Rs 11, Unite8 Sports 2 (English SD) costs Rs 8, while Unite8 Sports 1 HD (Hindi) is available for Rs 9.

Those with DD Free Dish can watch the final free of cost on DD Sports.

